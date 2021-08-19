Tina Renee (Norman) O’Donnell passed away on July 6, 2021. She was born on Nov. 7, 1962, to Vern and Norma Norman in Greeley, Colorado. She was the youngest of four siblings, and the only little girl in a house of boys. She grew up in Otis, Colorado, where she spent time on the family farm and attended school.
Tina moved to Sitka, Alaska, in the early 1980s for a change of scenery and to work with her aunt. She soon met and fell in love with her husband of 38 years, Frank O’Donnell. Tina and Frank had their only child, Tory O’Donnell, in June 1983.
The family moved around the states, enjoying different locations, as Frank was in the U.S. Coast Guard. They lived in Mobile, Alabama, Clearwater, Florida, and settled down in Astoria.
Tina had multiple careers, and even worked as a prison guard in Colorado for 10 years. Some of her favorite things were cooking, caring for her pets, spending time with family and friends, reading books and she was an avid movie watcher. She loved a good story.
Tina is preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Norma, and her older brother, Todd Norman.
She is survived by her husband, Frank O’Donnell; son, Tory O’Donnell; seven grandchildren; her brothers, Troy Norman and Dennis Norman; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and even great-nieces and nephews.
There will be a service held in Otis on Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the Otis Presbyterian church.
