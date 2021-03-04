Warrenton
Jan. 9, 1970 — Feb. 20, 2021
Todd Chase, 51, passed away Feb. 20, 2021, in a tragic commercial boating accident, aboard the F/V Coastal Reign, on the bar of Tillamook Bay and Garibaldi.
Todd was born in Portland on Jan. 9, 1970. He spent his teenage years in Tillamook County. His surviving parents are Frank and Charlotte Chase, of Warrenton.
Todd was always known for his strong work ethic and a love and appreciation of the water. From the age of 14, Todd was working on commercial fishing boats, in canneries and in construction.
At a very young age Todd developed a strong love for God. He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in October 1987 at the age of 17. Todd had a very strong faith and a hope in the Bible’s promise of a future resurrection to paradise on earth. This faith and love for people moved Todd to share with others God’s promise for the future.
Within the congregation and local communities he lived in, he made many lasting friendships. At the age of 21, he met Angeline Steinman at a Christian event. From that moment the chase was on. In August 1991, they married. Todd and Angie would have been married 30 years in August.
Throughout those years they had four sons together; Zachary (daughter-in-law Naomi), Cord (daughter-in-law Megan), Bowen (daughter-in-law Hillary) and Brayden. He loved all his daughters-in-law as if they were his own. Their family had many fond memories, but the most treasured memories were ones on the water. Todd loved to work on the water and loved to play on the water with his family and friends.
Todd had many friends, near and far, who kept in contact with him through the years. He touched many people’s lives throughout his life. The way he lived his life, his gregarious personality and how he treated others was a direct reflection of his love for God, his family and people. If you were Todd’s friend, he considered you special, and would have done anything for you, at his own expense.
He leaves behind his wife; his sons and their wives; his only brother, Robert Chase (sister-in-law Adrianna); his in-laws, Mark and Belinda Steinman; his sisters-in-law, whom he considered and protected as his own sisters, Missy Phillips, Jacque Jacobsen, Mary Palmrose and Echo Cruse; his brothers-in-law, Matthew Steinman (sister-in-law Sara), Tracy Phillips, Jeremiah Cruse and Troy Palmrose; a very special uncle and aunt, Arni Steinman and Chrissy Newman; his best friends throughout the years, John Hellingson, Jeremy Grover, Sager Olson, Sam Short, Dave Arnold, David Masten, Cody Brown, Dave Madison, Kelly Cardwell and the Olson boys; and so many others that he truly loved.
Until we greet him again on paradise earth, he will be greatly missed.
There will be a funeral service to honor his life and what it stood for. We know that he would want all his friends to share in this occasion. The service will be held on Zoom on March 20 at 2 p.m. (Zoom ID: 503 812 2267; Password: 1995).
The service will have a short memorial talk and slideshow, followed by any “Todd” stories anyone would like to share. If you have a story but feel uncomfortable sharing it in front of everyone, feel free to email it to angelinechase@yahoo.com. She can have it read for you, or keep it privately for herself upon request. This would be one of the kindest gifts to him and his family that one could give.
If you have any questions, feel free to text 503-298-8711 or 503-298-3434.