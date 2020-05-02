Astoria
Aug. 1, 1967 — April 26, 2020
Todd Miller passed away at home after a yearlong battle with cancer.
He was born in Flagstaff, Arizona. Surviving him are his parents, Larry and Karene Miller, of Knappa; a son, Kyle Miller; and a daughter, Stevi Miller, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Todd grew up in a military family, so he lived in many different parts of the country. He lived in Arizona, California, Texas, Maryland and Adak, Alaska, but his favorite place was Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where he learned to swim, snorkel and play baseball.
After graduating from high school in Billings, Montana, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He spent his six years in England and Great Falls, Montana as a minuteman missile police officer.
He had been a journeyman plumber for the last 15 years. He loved his job and all his coworkers at Terry’s Plumbing. He also loved his friend, Darlene, and his cat, Dexter.
Todd enjoyed fishing, crabbing, clamming, hiking and hunting for that elusive buck every October. He also enjoyed taking drives in his yellow Corvette.
Although he was taken from us way too soon, his kind and loving spirit will be with us always.
No services are planned.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
