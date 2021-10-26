Tom Stevenson, 70, passed away in Centralia, Washington, on Sept. 14, 2021.
Tom was born Dec. 28, 1950, and raised in Astoria, where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Lisa Thompson.
After their wedding they moved to Klamath Falls, where Tom attended the Oregon Technical Institute, studying diesel mechanics.
They settled in Kalama, Washington, where they raised their three children. Tom worked for many years at Heavy Hauling, and owned and operated a dump truck, building local logging roads.
Eventually his skills led him to crane mechanics, where he worked for Coast Crane Co. and Marine Mechanical Inc., a career that took him around the world.
His life revolved around his family and his hobby of restoring antique trucks. His hobby allowed him to meet many people from all over the globe, and spend time with his son, who shared his passion. His expertise won him awards and accolades from his peers.
Tom loved spending time with his grandkids. He spent many hours giving truck rides around the neighborhood, fishing, going to baseball games and hosting movie nights with his special homemade popcorn.
He is survived by his children, Kelly (Trask), Kate (Justin) and John (Joni); and six grandchildren, Finn, Kasen, Drew, Sofia, Mac and Hank. He is also survived by brothers, Paul (Carol), Dave (Helen) and Dick (Sandy); and sisters, Eileen and Theresa (Lindsey).
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lisa, and parents, Lawson and Rosemary.
The family will be holding a celebration of life next summer, and looks forward to hearing your stories about Tom.
Donations can be made in his honor to the Pacific Northwest Truck Museum in Brooks.
