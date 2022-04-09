Bay City
Aug. 12, 1961 — March 24, 2022
Tracey Dee Clooten-Mathre had a rough start at life. As one of nine siblings, mayonnaise sandwiches were a lunch staple, and fighting your sister for a spot in bed was a chore. She always knew that she wanted more.
After she graduated from Seaside High School, she decided to follow in her sister’s footsteps, and attended Astoria Beauty College. She was running a very successful hair salon given the name Dynamics, due to her dynamic personality.
Her salon was not only a place for women to change their look, it was also a place to change their lives. She was always the sympathetic ear they needed that day.
She knew the importance of helping her community by holding free Easter egg hunts every year, where she made sure every kid went home with a prize. She and her mailman husband used to fulfill letters to Santa in low-income areas, and heaven forbid if someone forgot your birthday — she would have a full celebration for you in 15 minutes. She always put others first.
She was the brightest light in every room, and she always made you feel special. She endured 14 neck surgeries, and multiple car accidents, yet always kept a positive attitude. Throughout all of her pain and discomfort, she still held onto her 33 years of sobriety, and found the time to sponsor countless women and help lead them to recovery.
She was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma, and was responding to treatments, until she had some respiratory issues and passed peacefully, with everyone she loved by her side.
Tracey is survived by her mother, Shirley Sullivan, of Gaston; son, Philip Lindquist and his wife, Rachel Lindquist, and their son, Lincoln Lindquist, of Astoria; daughter, Shanah Lindquist, of Los Angeles; brother, David Clooten and his wife, Abby Clooten, and their very special little girl, Sophia, of Bay City; brother, Richard Clooten and his wife, Vlada Clooten, of Bay City; brother, Barth Clooten and his wife, Debbie Clooten, of Portland; sister, Shena Clooten Rose and her husband, Harvey Rose, of Hillsboro; sister, Paula Clooten, of Forest Grove; sister, Darnell Bernhardt Adgers, of Hillsboro; sister, Shelly Painter, of Hamlet; sister, Sherrie Clooten Rebitzke, of Hillsboro; sister, Donna Knuth Jones, of Hillsboro; and sister, Bunnie Jo Clooten, of North Dakota.
Not to mention all of the nieces, nephews and neighborhood kids, Ana, Niko, Risha, Donald, Adam, Rillie, Natalie, Stefanie, Cammy, Corri, Daniel, Desiree, Mike, DJ, Lisa, Heather, Caleb, Alex, Skylar, Lulu, Tori, Evan, Spencer, Blaine, Christine, Cameron, Hailie, Rainie, Mason, Heather, Ryan, Amanda, Amy, Amber, Wyatt, Evelyn and Dalton.