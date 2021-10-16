Astoria
Feb. 17, 1924 — Oct. 6, 2021
Vaino Vanni Koskela, beloved husband, father and pappa, was born in Kurikka, Finland, on Feb. 17, 1924. His parents were Matti and Reetta Liisa (Saapunki) Koskela.
He was one of nine children. His father died when he was young, and his mother raised him and his siblings. He proudly served in the Finnish Army during the Finnish Russian War. He was on the front during the continuation Winter War. He was awarded two Purple Hearts.
Throughout the years he was honored with several certificates and medals of honor from the Finnish government and, in 2017, when Finland celebrated their 100 years of independence, he was an honored veteran at celebrations in Astoria and Portland.
After the war, he worked in his eldest brother’s tailoring shop, and eventually opened his own tailoring shop.
He married Lempi Airitsalo on Aug. 21, 1949, in Finland. They welcomed their son, George, in 1951. Vaino moved to the U.S. in 1955. Lempi and their son, George, joined him in 1956.
They originally settled in Duluth, Minnesota. During their time in Duluth, he worked as a tailor for several different clothing stores. In 1962, while in Duluth, they had a daughter, Leila.
In the mid-1960s they moved to Hibbing, Minnesota, and opened Koskela’s Tailoring Shop. In 1977, they moved to Astoria, where he owned a share in the Astoria Plywood Mill, and worked there until he retired.
Vaino loved to fish, read, work on cars, perform in drama productions, keep his house and yard up, read the Bible and travel.
He was a past member of the United Finnish Kaleva Brothers and Sisters, Peace First Lutheran Church and several other Lutheran churches from Astoria to Portland. He was always ready to go and pick berries, clean churches and do yard work/maintenance at the churches.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lempi (Airitsalo) Koskela; his parents, Matti and Reetta Koskela; his siblings, Leevi Koskela, Matti Koskela, Pauli Koskela, Varma Jarvenpaa, Lilja Aho, Lahja Koskela, Antti Koskela and Viljo Koskela; and his in-laws, Matti and Ida Airitsalo, Maria Niemiaho, Helmi Innanen, Eino Airitsalo and Eila Suvisalmi.
He will be deeply missed by his son, George Koskela, and his wife, Sherry, and their children, John Koskela, Cathy Koskela, Tom and Shawnae Coddington and Niki and Kevin Gould; his daughter, Leila Collier, and her husband, Michael, and their children, Kristofer and Laura Collier, Emmi Collier and Tyler Lane; and great-grandchildren, Heidi, Faith, Bailey, Grace, Kaelin, Griffin, Greysen, Maci and Eveliina.
He is also survived by numerous sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, godchildren and great-nieces and great-nephews all around the world.
He will be interred at Greenwood Cemetery with a private family service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, please give a memorial contribution in his honor to the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 34, Astoria, OR., 97103.
