Portland
Aug. 1, 1963 — Dec. 16, 2019
Valerie Ann Waddell, 56, died at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland on Dec. 16, 2019.
Valerie was born Aug. 1, 1963, in Astoria, Oregon, to Kenneth Waddell and Jane (Huhtala) Waddell. Valerie grew up in Astoria and graduated from Astoria High School in 1981.
Later Valerie attended Clatsop Community College and worked as a waitress. She moved to California for a short while. Later she moved to Portland, Oregon, and lived there until her death.
Valerie is survived by her father, Kenneth Waddell, and stepmother, Chandra Waddell; stepfather, Phil Bainer; half-sisters, Melanie Waddell Harper, Kamala Clark, Leena Waddell, Anandhy Waddell and Angela (Bainer) Hubbell; half-brother, Jeff Bainer; her significant other, George Frey, of Portland; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces.
Valerie was preceded in death by her mother, Jane (Huhtala) Bainer.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at her father’s home, 89467 Saddle Mountain Road in Astoria.
