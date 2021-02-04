Troy, Texas
Oct. 16, 1950 — Jan. 25, 2021
Vance (Butchie) Alan Hensala, 70, passed away on Jan. 25, 2021, at his home in Troy, Texas, surrounded by his family and friends.
Vance was born in Seaside on Oct. 16, 1950, to Alfred and Eula Hensala. He attended Seaside schools and graduated from Seaside High School in 1968. During high school, he and friends started a band they called Crystal Green, later called Fox, where he played lead guitar.
They played for several school events, even winning second place in a local battle of the bands contest. A band member, Peter Ter Har, recalls: “We had the amazing opportunity to open for rock-n-roll band, The Spiral Starecase.” He enjoyed playing and listening to music all his life.
In addition to playing music, he learned how to drive log trucks, and was especially thankful to Dan Hess Ltd. and Howard B. Johnson Logging Companies for helping him acquire his truck driving skills. Unfortunately, the logging industry suffered a setback, and he instead worked in custodial and maintenance for the Seaside School District beginning in the 1970s.
He never lost the desire to someday drive a truck, and fulfilled that dream, successfully driving for 33 years with no at-fault accidents. He was a lifetime member of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association. He earned the Driver of the Month Award twice, in January and March 2013, and a retirement award from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service in December 2013.
In between those driving years, he moved to Texas, tracing his roots to where his mother grew up. It was in Texas where he met the love of his life, Cheryl, in February 2000, and later marrying on March 3, 2001. Cheryl says, “he was a very humble man. He believed in working for everything he got. He thoroughly enjoyed his life as a truck driver. He loved being able to see the country and meeting all types of people.”
Some of Vance’s hobbies were elk and deer hunting, cutting wood, farming and gun collecting. He was a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Oregon Hunters Association and the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed taking care of their ranch in Moody, Texas, and visiting their vacation home in Colorado. He liked anything western, attending truck and gun shows, logging shows and sitting and talking with friends and family.
He cultivated his skills of making people laugh. He was a true friend, pure gold, and was always concerned with the needs of other people.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Cheryl, of Troy, and his three stepchildren, Christy Beaird, of Troy, Marcus DePriest, of Killeen, Texas, and Mary Murphy, of Belton, Texas. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Tyler and Braiden Pratt, of Temple, Texas, Gracie Pratt and Madelynn Beaird, of Troy, Remy and Declan DePriest, of Colorado, and Payten Troast, of Belton.
Graveside services will be held at Ocean View Cemetery on Friday at 3 p.m.
