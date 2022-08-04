Astoria
1931 — 2022
Velvyn Joan Scheve led an amazing life for almost 91 years.
She was born in Garden City, Kansas, to Vertis and Melva Langley. Velvyn was the oldest of six siblings, Verde Langley, David Langley, Lydia (Langley) Bridge and twins Stuart Langley and Steven Langley.
The word “no” was not a word she accepted in her life. She was born with a weak spine. In 1944, she spent a year in the hospital to fuse 13 vertebrae. What do you do when you are in the hospital? You finish high school early, and she graduated from Burlington High School at 16.
Her parents encouraged her to go to college. She attended Seattle Pacific College, and she graduated from college to become a teacher. While in Seattle, she met and married Jack B. Nyman Jr. He was enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard, and stationed near Astoria. As a young Coast Guard wife, she started teaching here, and called it her home.
Her beloved ranch was on John Day River Road. There she worked cattle and managed the land. Jack and Velvyn had two children, Kristi (Nyman) McCauley and Eric Nyman. She and Jack divorced, and Vel raised her children in Astoria. She was a dedicated elementary teacher at Lewis and Clark Central and John Jacob Astor schools.
Not only did she work full time as a teacher, but she was a waitress on weekends and ran a ranch. She was a dedicated and loving provider for her children and numerous livestock, wildlife and pets. Early on, she gathered a village to help her with raising her children. That village also helped on her ranch, hiring teens she had taught to haul hay and clean barns.
Christianity was the center of her life, attending church, singing in choirs, serving as a counselor at camps, Sunday school teacher, church board member and working as a tireless painter, gardener and janitor for the local church. She was a member at Astoria First Baptist Church.
She enjoyed bowling, and was a member of Anchors, the amazing worker bees of the Astoria Regatta. She was a member of the Oregon Retired Educators Association, and served on the board. She knew so many people in our community, and had many, many friends.
In 1981, she married Robert J. Scheve. Vel and Bob traveled the world on bus, cruise ship and vehicle, always making friends wherever they went. Several of their friends traveled with them on their many trips, Alaska being one of their favorite destinations.
In 2017, Bob preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her brother, David.
Velvyn was very involved in raising her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren are Benjamin McCauley, Andrew McCauley, Lyden Nyman, Miriam (McCauley) Saucedo and Dylan Nyman; her great-grandchildren are Marlie, Katelynn, Fisher and Brandon.
Thank you, Mom, for never giving up on us. Knowing we had it in us to be as amazing as you saw us! You prayed us into success! You were so proud of us. Mom, you sheltered us all and taught us to work hard, seek justice and to never take “no” as an answer.
Memorial contributions can be made to Astoria First Baptist Church, Start Making A Reader Today reading program and Camp Arrah Wanna.
Interment is private. We invite the community to a memorial celebration at the Olney Grange at 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 15. We will have a service and sharing time, followed by a luncheon at 2 p.m.
