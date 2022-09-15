Astoria
March 26, 1930 — Aug. 30, 2022
Verna Christine Hellberg was born March 26, 1930, to Valdamar and Johanna Pedersen in Ogden, Utah, and passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 30 at the age of 92.
At a young age she moved to the Astoria area. She was employed by several fish canneries and taverns through the years.
She enjoyed puzzles, counted cross-stitch, hardanger, genealogy and her family.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Danish Society and the Clatsop County Historical Society.
She is survived by her daughters, Dianne Kile (John), of Bay City, Rene’ Hellberg (Richard Snyder), of Caldwell, Idaho, Julie Wentworth (Mike), of Montesano, Washington, and Sheree Parker (Wayne Rodgers), of Astoria; daughter-in-law, Candy Smith, of Mesa, Arizona; sister-in-law, Carol James, of Arlington, Washington; 14 grandkids; 29 great-grandkids; and many nephews, nieces and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Hellberg; a son, Gordon Olson; brothers, Erick and Carl Pedersen; and sisters, Viola Thornton and Karen Radich.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 17 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 350 Niagara Ave. A celebration of life follows, with interment at 1:30 p.m. at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton.
