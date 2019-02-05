Puget Island, Washington
Sept. 19, 1927 — Jan. 28, 2019
Vernon G. Olson, 91, of Cathlamet (Puget Island), Washington, died on Jan. 28 at St. John's Medical Center in Longview, Washington.
He was born in Longview on Sept. 19, 1927, to Selmar "Sam" and Hilda (Nordine) Olson. The family moved from Ryderwood to Cathlamet when he was young, living at Crown Zellerbach family camp in the Elochoman Valley, then moving to Puget Island. Vern lived in the family home on Puget Island for 75 years.
In 1945, he graduated from Wahkiakum High School and attended Oregon State University. He enjoyed playing on the town baseball and basketball teams, even playing on the championship team in the early 1950s and grange softball.
He worked at the Wauna Lumber Mill before going to work at Danton-Russell Mill in Warrenton, where he retired in 1989, spending 45 years in the lumber industry.
In the spring and summer he loved gardening, mixed with a love of fishing for springers, steelhead and salmon. But his greatest joy in life was being an avid Husky fan. He attended University of Washington Huskies games at the Rose Bowl twice in Pasadena, California. He and his sister, Jean, have had season tickets to watch the Huskies since 1948, and he was a member of the U of W Tyee Club. He attended Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Vern is survived by his sister, Jean Horman (Ron); a nephew, Larry Horman (Lesley); great-nephews, Joe Jackson (Cortney), Larry Horman II (Taylor), Gage and Cy Horman and Micah Jackson (Dyani); great-niece, Shelly Fish (Jayson) and children; great-nieces, Maris Jackson and Amy and Talon Horman; and many cousins.
A private interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, and a celebration of life will be announced in March.
Dowling Funeral Home of Cathlamet is in charge of arrangements.
