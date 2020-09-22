Portland
Sept. 23, 1989 — Sept. 15, 2020
Veronica Ann Hankel passed away Sept. 15, 2020, in Portland, Oregon.
She was born Sept. 23, 1989, in Portland, and graduated from Cleveland High School in 2008. She attended Portland Community College and Warner Pacific University, studying history. Veronica had a passion for learning, and wanted to be a teacher.
Veronica was a devoted mother to her twin boys, Diego and Gabriel. They were her pride and joy. She also had a love for animals, and had several pets that she adored over the years. Veronica was a caring and compassionate friend who will be missed by so many.
Veronica is survived by her sons, Diego and Gabriel Diaz, and her life partner, Hugo Diaz, all of Portland. She also leaves behind her mother, Mary Jo Ryan, of Portland; her father, Carl Hankel (Karen) of Vancouver, Washington; her brother, Monty Sayers (Marisol), of Apollo Beach, Florida; and sisters, Josie Sayers (Jeremy), of Sandy, Oregon, and Carla Hankel, of Riverview, Florida. Her brother, Paul Sayers, preceded her in death.
She has left behind a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She had a close connection to her family, especially her two grandmothers, while they were living: Evelyn Hankel, of Astoria, and Joan Ryan, of Seaside. Growing up, she spent countless days with them, along with her siblings, enjoying the Oregon Coast and visiting her many cousins, aunts and uncles.
A private funeral will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Portland.
Donations can be made to a GoFundMe account, bit.ly/VHankel
