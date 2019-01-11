Astoria
Sept. 7, 1948 — Dec. 29, 2018
It is with great sadness that we announce that Vicki Ann Buckman (Fiddelke, Lehn), age 70, of Astoria, Oregon, was taken by the Lord after a battle with cancer on Dec. 29, 2018, at 10:29 a.m., at home. She is greatly loved and missed.
Vicki was born on Sept. 7, 1948, in Primghar, Iowa, to Eldon and Helen Fiddelke (deceased). She has two siblings, an older sister, Karen Lollar, and a younger brother, Mike Fiddelke. In 1955, they moved to Lebanon, Oregon, where she graduated from high school in 1968.
In September 1970, Vicki married Donny Lehn in Lebanon, Oregon. In 1975, they had their first child, Jeffery Don Lehn; in 1980, they welcomed their second child, Jennifer Ann Causer (Lehn). Vicki enjoyed working as a beautician while being a mother. Later she changed careers, and started working at National Frozen Foods in Albany, Oregon. Donny and Vicki parted ways in 1986.
On Sept. 4, 1993, Vicki married Walter (Jerry) Buckman Jr. in Albany, Oregon. Vicki and her daughter, Jennifer, then moved to Astoria, Oregon, where Jerry resides, while Jeffery decided to stay in Albany, Oregon. After marring Jerry, she gained a stepdaughter, Justien Buckman.
Vicki loved spending time with her grandchildren, going to the Cove, watching Lifetime movies or "Titanic," and Elvis Presley. Before Vicki retired, she worked for 21 years at Providence Seaside Hospital.
There will be a celebration of life on April 7, 2019, from noon to 5 p.m., at Shively Hall in Astoria, Oregon. For any questions, please feel free to contact memorialvicki@gmail.com
