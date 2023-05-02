Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Contact Elleda Wilson: 971-704-1718, ewilson@dailyastorian.com
Vickie Lee (Ryder) Waldier went home to her Lord and savior on March 28, after a three-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Vickie was born in Portland on Jan. 22, 1948, to Paul Edwin and Mary Lois (Bettcher) Ryder. She grew up in Alameda, California, and graduated from Alameda High School in 1966.
She attended Westmont College, graduated from the University of San Francisco in 1970 and went on to earn her teaching credential from San Francisco State University. She taught elementary school in Alameda, and then in Portland.
She married Brian Aaron Waldier on June 7, 1969, in Portola Valley, California, and he remained faithfully by her side until her death.
She worked tirelessly as a homemaker, pastor’s wife, homeschool teacher and family dietitian. She passionately pursued health and nutrition, and found joy in sharing information, recipes, supplements and food bargains with family and friends.
She lived in Ilwaco, Washington, for most of the last 43 years, except for 10 years in Jewell. Brian and Vickie have been members of Seaview Baptist Church and Ocean Park Community Church in Washington, Nehalem Valley Community Church and Warrenton First Baptist Church.
Vickie loved to share her faith in Jesus Christ. She was thrilled to share her cancer journey, miracles and trials with family, friends, supporters, doctors and even acquaintances, inspiring many who have witnessed her faith.
Vickie is survived by her husband, Brian, of Ilwaco; son, Aaron Paul; grandchildren, Waylon and Aubrey Waldier, of Sandy; brother, Brent G. Ryder, of Las Vegas; and many cousins who have faithfully supported her.
She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Elizabeth Waldier; and beloved daughter-in-law, Crystal (McCarthy) Waldier.
She was laid to rest at Ilwaco Cemetery in Ilwaco on April 8.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Warrenton First Baptist Church in Warrenton.
Vickie’s family would like to express their eternal gratitude to the angelic folks at Columbia Memorial Hospital — Oregon Health & Science University Knight Cancer Collaborative in Astoria, as well as the hospice staff who serve those who are dying in the time of their greatest need.
Special thanks, also, to mortician Eric Anderson and Charlotte Pulitzer of Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea, and coroner/cemetery guardian, Ron Hylton, for their compassionate service.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.