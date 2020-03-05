Wheaton, Illinois
Jan. 28, 1937 — Jan. 12, 2020
Victor Graham, a 1954 graduate of Warrenton High School and a 2019 inductee to the Warrenton Hall of Fame, has passed away at the age of 82. Victor was in a Phoenix, Arizona, hospital on Jan. 12, 2020, visiting his eldest son Russ, who was in the hospital for heart-related issues.
While Victor was in this hospital to see his son, he fell and was paralyzed from the neck down. Victor passed away a few days later from that issue. His son, Russ (Berni), passed away about three weeks later.
Victor was born in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and raised in Warrenton. He excelled in football and basketball while attending Warrenton High School. Victor was a two-time all-league tackle and an all-league forward on the basketball team.
He was also a big part of the 1953 football team that defeated Seaside High School for the first time in school history. He was also student body president his senior year. He was very well-liked by anyone who ever met him.
After high school, Victor attended Simpson University in Redding, California, and Portland State University. While in Portland, Victor became involved with Campus Crusades, a Christian organization, and then with Youth for Christ, which led him to Wheaton, Illinois, where he lived the rest of his life serving Christ, and also his main work was as a sub-contractor in the greater Chicago area for many years.
Victor was preceded in death by his brother, Earl, and his parents, Earl and Lois.
Victor is survived by his wife, Romelle, whom he married in 1957; and his sons, Daniel (Robin), and Kent (Courtney), and his daughter, Rebecca. Victor was also a doting grandfather to 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Victor is also survived by his two sisters, Jeanne and Betty Ruth, and countless nieces and nephews.
Victor was a born-again Christian and lived his life devoted to Jesus Christ, Dixon Valley Camp, which is a camp for kids seeking Christ, and was a Youth for Christ leader, which were all joys for him.
Victor was devoted to each individual person in his family, and spent time with each of them with an intentional breakfast, or just talking to them. Watching sports together are some of the family’s most treasured memories. Jesus Christ was, and is, the center of the Graham family.
Two of Victor’s sons played in the NFL. His son, Daniel, played center for Tampa Bay, Kent played quarterback for the Giants and Cardinals, and he currently has a grandchild, Corey Davis of the Tennessee Titans, who caught a touchdown pass from Derrick Henry in a 2020 playoff win vs. the Baltimore Ravens. It is a family who excelled in sports.
Victor will be missed by many people on the North Coast, included are the Warrenton Hall of Fame, Warrenton High School and his dear lifelong friends Chuck and Darryl Bergerson. Victor will also be missed by Warrenton High School head football coach Ian O’Brien, who brought in Victor numerous times as a motivational speaker for his team.
Our thoughts and prayers go to the Graham family. Victor will be missed by many people, and the lives he has touched.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.