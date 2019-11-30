Astoria
Dec. 5, 1923 — Nov. 18, 2019
Our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and loyal friend, Viola “Maxine” DeZwart passed away Nov. 18, 2019, at the age of 95. She was born December 5, 1923. She was the rock of our family and family was her heart. She is a person that lived a life of unconditional love for family and friends, was totally loyal to all that knew her and a woman to be counted on.
She had a heart of gold and if anyone was in need without hesitation or fanfare she would share whatever she had with them.
She worked 64 years in the seafood canneries of Astoria and Warrenton and retired at the age of 87. She primarily worked at Bumble Bee, Astoria Seafood and the last 14 years of her lifelong career were at the Skipanon Brand Seafoods cannery in Warrenton, Oregon, for the Kujala family. She said of the Kujala family, “I love them, they are like family.”
Maxine’s beloved husband, Peter Frank DeZwart, preceded her in death June 23, 1987; a daughter, Vickie Diane Benshoof, also preceded her in death. Maxine is survived by her daughter, Coral Benshoof Wangen and sons Pieter DeZwart and Charles DeZwart.
With mom’s heart for her large blended family, she is survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her ashes were scattered by family Nov. 22, 2019. A family celebration of life is planned for the spring. Memorial cards are being printed and will be available by family.
Rest in peace our sweet loved one until we meet again.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.