Virginia Ann Shepherd, 89, a native of Astoria, died on June 27. Ginny loved the area, and it was home since she was born to George William and Fannie Marie (Erickson) Lampi on Feb. 11, 1933.
In the mornings, she enjoyed feeding all the birds that gathered outside her home. Her knowledge of all of the varieties of birds and their behaviors was extensive. She most likely learned much of that from her father, but also from being an avid reader.
Ginny also loved going to watch the ship traffic on the Columbia River. She followed the ship reports, and attended many museum talks about the shipping industry and river travel. She had a thirst for knowledge, and a wide variety of books that she read on that and many other topics.
Many may know her for playing the organ at churches, weddings and funerals. She loved the arts, and was involved in many art forms. She played the organ and piano, took ballet and tap classes and was a very skilled, self-taught artist.
Her most favorite form of art was gardening. Those who knew her knew that her yard was an ever-changing thing of beauty. She was such a hard worker in her gardens, oftentimes outworking her daughter and grandchildren.
Ginny also had great love for animals, and had many throughout the years. Her kind heart and positive outlook on life is unmatched, and her infectious smile and hugs have healed many.
She is survived by her children, Steve (Laura) Shepherd and Sandra (Dan) Bierscheid; three grandchildren, Curtis (Amy) Bierscheid, who are expecting Virginia’s first great-grandchild, Miranda (Kyle) Wilson and Sawyer Bierscheid; brothers, Melvin Lampi and Clifford (Sylvia) Lampi; and her caring friend, Marcia Wills.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Oregon State Patrol Officer Jim Shepherd; her longtime partner, Bill Swanberg; her parents; and her sister-in-law, Marie Lampi.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. today at Hughes-Ransom Mortuary, 576 12th St.
A graveside service will be held at Ocean View Cemetery at 1 p.m. Sunday. Please come with stories to share, if you wish.
Donations may be made in Virginia's honor to the Clatsop County Animal Shelter.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.