Astoria
June 26, 1950 — Aug. 6, 2019
On Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, Virginia “Ginger” Arlyne Davis passed away, surrounded by family. She was 69.
Ginger was born in Toledo, Oregon, to Elmore and Joyce Schroeder. She was a lifelong Oregonian, moving with her family to Knappa, Oregon, where she attended and graduated from Knappa High School.
In 1969, she married James Alonzo Davis Jr. in Astoria, where they settled and raised a son, Christopher, and a daughter, Lori.
Ginger was an avid and talented seamstress, knitting, crocheting and sewing for herself and her family as a young mother. She began to branch out, beginning with local holiday craft fairs in the 1980s, and gradually building a home-based business called Creations by Ginger.
She worked for a time at the Bent Needle doing alterations and machine embroidery. She also sewed for Rainbow Creations, putting together fabric wall hangings in many different styles.
Ginger spent many hours sewing, not only for her family, but also created many custom dance, equestrian and Scandinavian costumes, special occasion wear, dolls and doll clothes and dog sweaters and accessories.
She also built a solid business doing custom machine embroidery for many local businesses and organizations. She sold her creations at the Astoria Sunday Market for the last several years.
Ginger was an animal lover, and an advocate for pit bull terriers. She could be frequently found walking her pit bull dogs, “Lucy” and “Seven,” around the Astoria, Warrenton and Lewis and Clark areas. Ginger also spent time keeping physically fit, attending aerobics and yoga classes, swimming laps and walking.
Jim and Ginger spent several years working together building their dream home on several acres on Logan Road. From planning to painting, Ginger had a hand in nearly all parts of homebuilding, and enjoyed applying her personal touch to the design of her home.
Ginger is survived by her husband, Jim; son, Christopher; daughter, Lori (Carlee); brother, Butch (Tamara); grandchildren, Megan, Drake, Olin, Logan, Kaia and Carson; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Nancy Sweeny.
A celebration of life will be held on Aug. 25, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Warrenton Community Center.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Ginger’s name to the American Cancer Society pancreatic cancer research fund or the Clatsop County Animal Shelter.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.