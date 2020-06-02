Mulino
June 1, 1965 — May 1, 2020
Virginia Klosterman Torvend passed away peacefully in her home, after a long illness, on May 1, 2020.
Virginia was born on June 1, 1965, to Thomas K. and Karen K. Klosterman of Gearhart, Oregon. She attended Gearhart Elementary School, and graduated from Seaside High School in 1983.
Virginia married Dave Torvend of Mulino, Oregon, in April 2000, and was extremely devoted to him until her passing. Dave was the love of Virginia’s life, something she was always very proud to tell. She delighted in homemaking, and was an excellent cook.
Virginia is preceded in death by her mother, Karen, and is survived by her husband, Dave Torvend, of Mulino; her father, Thomas K. Klosterman Jr., of Seaside, Oregon; sister, Kathleen Klosterman Cooney (John), of Portland, Oregon; brother, Fritz K. Klosterman (Erin), of Tigard, Oregon; brother, Wade H. Sagner (Dawn), of Beaverton, Oregon; and several nieces and nephews, including Brock, Sadie and Bo Klosterman, of Tigard, and Wyatte, Westley, Eden and Ava Sagner, of Beaverton.
In accordance with Virginia’s wishes, there will be no memorial service.
