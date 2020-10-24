Astoria
March 27, 1979 — Oct. 17, 2020
Virginia Sue “Jeni” Hendrickson passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at her home, on Oct. 17, 2020, in Astoria, at the age of 41.
Jeni was born on March 27, 1979, in Astoria, to Dale and Gloria Graybeal. Her family owned a home in the John Day area near Astoria, where she spent her summers swimming in the river and enjoying the outdoors and wildlife.
She attended Astoria and Knappa schools, and participated in softball and basketball. She also enjoyed all of the family farm animals, especially the ducks.
She spent her working career at the Teevin Bros. rock quarry until her health issues prevented her from working any more. She had many fond memories of her time there, and people that she worked with.
On Sept. 10, 2011, she married Michael Alan Hendrickson at a small ceremony at Cullaby Lake in Warrenton. They resided in Knappa with their beloved fur babies, “Betty,” “Jax,” “Wendy” and “Darin.”
Jeni cherished her memories of the two’s motorcycle trips and spending time on the water at the duck shack near the Lewis and Clark National Wildlife Refuge.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Hendrickson, of Astoria; stepchildren, Jimmy and Laicee Hendrickson, of Astoria; her father, Dale Graybeal, of Astoria; brother, Jay Graybeal, and sister-in-law, Ann Graybeal, of Sterling, Alaska; sister, K’lynn Wait, and brother-in-law, Kevin Wait, of Astoria; sister, Mary Graybeal, of Astoria; and nieces and nephews, Alexandria, Danielle and James Graybeal, of Sterling, Alaska, and Josh Wait, of Astoria; and great-nieces, Chloe and Charlotte, of Sterling, Alaska. She also has numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Gloria Graybeal; and grandparents, Mary Atkinson, Virginia Carlson, Howard Graybeal and Lenard Palmer.
Jeni will be missed tremendously by everyone who knew her. She had a lifetime of health issues, but her strength and courage always prevailed.
She will be remembered for her huge heart, honesty and love for her family and fur babies. Her love of ducks could be seen throughout her home with her large collection of decoys.
At her request, there will be no service at this time. The family suggests contributions be made to the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, American Kidney Fund and the Wildlife Center of North Coast in her memory.
Please put on a sweatshirt, beanie and go enjoy the outdoors for Jeni.
