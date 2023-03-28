Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Virginia Winnifred Kernes was born on her grandparents’ farm in Otter Tail County, Minnesota, on May 23, 1923. She passed away on Feb. 2.
At the age of 14, she and her family moved to Astoria. She graduated from Astoria High School in May 1941, and immediately began working as a dental assistant.
She loved to roller skate and met her husband, Delbert Kernes, while roller skating. She and Del were married on Jan. 31, 1942, and were married for 53 years. They belonged to a skate club and traveled throughout Oregon and Washington state while putting on shows.
She continued working, and took time off to have two children, Steven and Penny Kernes (Allmett). After dental assisting for many years, she went to work at the Astoria Clinic. She worked there for 25 years, and retired on her 25th anniversary.
The family loved camping. On her last trip camping, she was 93 years old, and drove her motor home to camp in Jewell.
As a young married woman, she took up sewing and made all of her and Penny’s clothes. Her hobbies included sewing, knitting, quilting, cross-stitch and putting together puzzles. She continued cross-stitch until she was 94. When she could no longer travel, she enjoyed playing mahjong and bunco.
She and Del loved to hunt. They hunted pheasants in Eastern Oregon behind trained dogs, hunted deer at their cabin in Imnaha and hunted elk locally.
For many years, she and Del were ardent square dancers, traveling to different clubs in Oregon and Washington. They traveled to Hawaii, took an inland cruise to Alaska and vacations to various places in Canada in their RV. In retirement, they spent the winter in Yuma, Arizona. After Del’s death, she cruised with her friend, Laura Reith, to Alaska and through the Panama Canal and Mexican Riviera.
Virginia was very active in the Emblem Club, and served as state president from 1971 to 1972 while traveling to Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Atlantic City, New Jersey, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia and Alaska.
A celebration of life will be held during the summer.
Instead of flowers, she requested that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
