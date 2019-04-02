Astoria
Dec. 14, 1963 — March 28, 2019
Vittorio Marangon passed away in his home on March 28, 2019, in Astoria, Oregon, at the age of 55.
Vitto was born in Rome, Italy, and came to America at the age of 3 with his parents, Rosemary and Iginio.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; three sons, Zachariah, Dustin and Skyler; one daughter, Cassandra; many grandchildren; and a sister, Romana, who is back in Italy.
He lived in Astoria for many years with his wife, Linda. He loved his family, and really enjoyed working and keeping busy. He was always the life of the party, and it was rare to not see him smiling.
There will be a small memorial service in May; the time and date will be announced.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com
