Wade Leigh Morgan, 61, spent most of his life in Jewell. A celebration of life will be held on May 22 at 1 p.m. at Lighthouse Christian Church, 88786 Dellmoor Loop in Warrenton, with Daniel Baker, pastor, officiating.
Wade was born Aug. 7, 1960, in Astoria, the son of the late David Morgan, and surviving mother, Nellie Morgan, of Astoria.
He is also survived by his son, John Morgan, of Portland; stepson, Joel Hathaway, of Columbia, Missouri; sisters, Monica (Andrej) Raichl, of Astoria, and Brenda (Brian) Hancey, of Queen Creek, Arizona; aunts and uncles, Judy and Phil Layman, of Jewell, Shirley Morgan, of Caldwell, Washington, Ted Wilkins, of Seaside, Walt and Flo Berg, of Warren, and Ed Berg, of Eugene.
Preceding Wade in death are his grandparents, Victor and Grace Berg and Irma and Lloyd Morgan; cousin, Melissa Hancey; uncle, Richard Morgan; and grandmother, Leah Wilkins.
Wade went to school in Lincoln City and Jewell. He dropped out of school his junior year. He later got his GED, then went to get his emergency medical technician and paramedic license.
He worked with the fire department, and even was the chief of Elsie-Vinemaple Rural Fire Protection District 11 for a while. He also worked for Medix.
Wade married Tana Lamont, and they eventually divorced. He then married Mary Romanaggi. Wade gained a stepson, age 2 1/2. They had another child together, John. They were married several years, then divorced. Wade was with his companion, Vicki, before his death.
Wade loved the outdoors, scuba diving, fishing and hunting. He loved to dig clams. He worked in construction and logging. He was a builder, a cook, a bartender and a dishwasher.
Wade helped many people. He was very smart, he could figure out complex things, and he was great at bartering! He had many talents, he worked hard, and also played hard. Wade had a heart of gold!
