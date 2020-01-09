Seaside
Nov. 16, 1928 — Jan. 6, 2020
Walter Albert “Ab” Burke died in his home on Jan. 6, 2020, at the age of 91.
Ab was born Nov. 16, 1928, in Brooklyn, Washington. Ab was the fifth of seven children born to Walter and Grace Burke. Ab grew up on the family-owned dairy farm in North River, Washington, and graduated from high school in 1947 from North River High School.
Ab attended the University of Washington for a short time until joining the Army in 1948. Ab served in the Army Escort Services from July 1948 to November 1951 during the Korean War, and was recruited to play baseball and basketball for the Army.
After the Army, Ab moved to Seaside, met and married Susan Dickson, then started his lifelong career in the logging industry as a choker setter for Crown Zellerbach. In 1959, Ab became a independent contractor in the logging industry, which continued until 2002, when he retired.
Ab found happiness in the outdoors and in his home with friends and family. Ab found great joy visiting and spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids.
He was an avid hunter, fishermen, clammer and golfer, and enjoyed gardening. Another one of his favorite pastimes was beach combing with longtime friend Ben Olson. Ab and Ben must have collected a thousand glass floats over the years.
The Burkes welcomed visitors almost daily and entertained with conversation over coffee.
Ab was a retired Seaside volunteer fireman and lifetime member of the American Legion Post 99 and Seaside Elks.
Ab’s son, Scott Burke, passed away in December 2015. Ab is survived by his wife of 67 years, Susan, of Seaside; sister Doris “Tyne” Burke of Tumwater, Washington; sister-in-law Margaret Burke of Centralia, Washington; children Jody Burke of Deer Valley, Washington, Marlene Sande (Doug) of Warren, Steve Burke (Sofie) of Seaside and Molly St.Hilaire (Tom) of Yamhill; daughter-in-law Anne, wife of the late Scott Burke, of Seaside; grandchildren Kellia Holzworth of Scappoose, Corey Sande of Scappoose, Kassi Euwer of St.John’s, Jacob Burke of Roseburg, Stephanie “Stevie” Stevenson of Seaside and Shelby St.Hilaire of Yamhill; great-grandchildren Carter and Quinn Meharry of Scappoose, Ella Grace and Brooklyn Burke of Ridgefield, Washington, Fischer Stevenson of Seaside, Nolan and Eliza Euwer of St. John’s; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services are at the Burke Family Cemetery in Brooklyn, Washington, on Jan. 18 at 1 p.m.
A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion in Seaside, Oregon, on Feb. 1 from 2 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, any remembrances may be donated to Seaside Kids Inc., P.O. Box 275, Seaside, OR., 97138.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.