Fisherman, hunter and jokester Walter Bradley Wirth’s love of life didn’t come to an end with his death.
On Jan. 26, 2022, Brad passed away at home in Portland, at the age of 65, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was comforted and surrounded by his wife, Jill, and all of his children, who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives with laughter.
His belly laugh entered this world on Sept. 24, 1956. Brad graduated from Albany High School in the class of 1975. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Air Force. He married Joannie (Houston), and they had four children.
Brad began a career with Pacific Power and Light, coached many Little League teams and dug a few clams. Next up in life, there was ushered in a joining of families when Brad and Jill married in 2005. Together, they enjoyed celebrating all of their kids and grandkids.
Brad loved spending time outdoors by hunting, hiking, fishing and camping. His other joys included watching his children and grandchildren play their favorite sports, pickling everything from cucumbers to eggs with his wife, Jill, and of course, raiding every huckleberry bush he could find.
Brad is survived by his parents, Deloris and Albert Wirth. He left behind all four of his children, Jennifer, Lyndsey, Kimberly and Mitchell, and their families. Brad left his beloved wife, Jill, and his three stepchildren. He also preceded his brothers, Bryan and Greg, and their families, in death. Brad wasn’t shy in sharing his jokes and immense love for his 11 grandchildren.
The fishermen tales will live on through all those who have crossed paths at some point with Brad, but when you tell the story, don’t forget the infamous belly laugh.
A short graveside ceremony will be held on March 11 at 1:30 p.m. at Willamette National Cemetery, followed by a reception.
