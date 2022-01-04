A lifetime North Coast resident, Walter “Wally” Vernon Palmrose, 87, of Avamere at Seaside, where he had been a resident for the last couple of years, died on Dec. 28, 2021.
Wally was born in Astoria, and was the son of Walter and Verna Palmrose of Knappa. He graduated from Knappa High School.
On Sept. 24, 1954, in Knappa, he married Mary E. Makela.
Wally was an Oregon National Guardsman, a member of the Astoria Assembly of God Church and a John Day Diking District board member.
Wally enjoyed hunting, camping, farming and spending time with family and friends.
Wally became a journeyman auto body and fender mechanic after serving an apprenticeship with Johnson Motors in 1965.
In 1968, in the John Day area of Astoria, he started Wally’s Auto Repair business in conjunction with owning a Mobil service station. He later became a shareholder of the Astoria Plywood Corp.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four sons, Vernon, of Clatskanie, Alan, of Astoria, David, of Aloha, and Leroy, of Seaside; two sisters, Florence Peugh, of Svensen, and Hazel Barendse, of Wilsonville; one brother, Robert Palmrose, of Salem; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be announced in the future.
Memorial donations have been suggested to Lower Columbia Hospice, 2158 Exchange St., Astoria, OR., 97103.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary in Astoria is in charge of the cremation arrangements.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.