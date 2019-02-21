Manzanita
July 26, 1948 — Feb. 2, 2019
Wanda Mae Moore, 70, of Manzanita, Oregon, passed away peacefully in her home on Feb. 2, 2019, after 4 1/2 years of lung cancer.
Wanda was born July 26, 1948, in Astoria, Oregon, to Henry Skaling Sr. and Donna Payne Skaling. Wanda was raised in a house, built by her father, out on Hamlet Route in Seaside with her siblings Hazel Schlesinger, Henry Skaling Jr. and Mary Brocher.
In Wanda's early years she met and married Jim Sorrels Sr., and they had two children together, James Jr. and Patricia. After Wanda and Jim divorced, she traveled the Northwest a bit and ultimately returned to her roots in Seaside. Here, she met her love and life partner, Boice R. Moore.
They married in 1977. Their marriage joined two loving families together. Wanda leaves behind stepchildren Michael Moore, Laurie Moore McKenna and her husband, Scott McKenna, and Robert Moore and his wife, JoAnne Moore, and also Wanda's son, James Sorrels Jr., and Wanda's daughter, Patricia Sorrels Amell, and her husband, Jon Amell. She also leaves grandchildren Lacey, Megan, James lll, Ryden, Robbie and Dusty, and great-granddaughter Cadence.
Wanda worked from 1979 until she retired in 2011 for the Seaside/Cannon Beach School District as an educational assistant of special education. She absolutely loved her kids that she worked with, and helping them on their paths to their future. She had so much love and compassion for them. She would often run into people who would express what an impact she had on them, or their kids' lives. Wanda was also very active with the Oregon School Employees Association, and served as president of her Seaside chapter for several years.
Wanda loved her family and friends so much. She also loved watching football, music, to dance, to laugh and to be silly. She loved to plan parties and celebrate others. She was often the host of work and family gatherings. She most certainly will be missed.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Boice Moore, her father, Henry Skaling, and her mother, Donna Skaling.
Please join us for a celebration of her life on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 320 First Ave. in Seaside. There will be a continuation of the celebration of Wanda's life and reception following the service at the American Legion in Cannon Beach at 1216 S. Hemlock St. in Cannon Beach.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.