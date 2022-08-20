Wayne Edwin Jarvis passed away at his home on Aug. 11.
Wayne was born April 9, 1942, in White Salmon, Washington, to John and Bonita Jarvis.
Wayne graduated from Columbia High School in White Salmon. After graduation, he went to work for Tom Arnold Logging. Wayne moved to Shady Cove, where he worked for Wilson Logging. He then worked as a blaster’s assistant building Interstate 5 over the Siskiyou Pass.
Later, Wayne moved to Clatsop County, where he worked on bridge construction and construction of the Wauna paper mill. He spent many years working for Bee-Line Roofing, before founding and opening his own business, Jarvis Roofing.
Wayne met his wife, Carolyn (CJ), at the Pig ‘N Pancake in Astoria. They married in 1974 in Minden, Nevada. Carolyn preceded him in death in 2018.
Wayne was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He and Carolyn worked together building Jarvis Roofing into a successful business. They enjoyed traveling, particularly in the Southwest U.S.
Wayne loved the outdoors, where he spent considerable time with his family. His favorite pastime was attending his grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting and 4-H events.
Wayne was preceded in death by his mother, Bonita; father, John; wife, Carolyn; sisters, Doris and Ruth; and brother, John.
Wayne is survived by his daughters, Thressa Pounds (Wayne) and Donna Mullins (Duane); sons, Timothy Jarvis (Linda) and Kelly Jensen; grandchildren, Dusty McGrorty (Joelle), Tyler McGrorty (Tabbitha), Jake Mullins (Emma), Cody Mullins (Lindsey), Cole Jensen (Jessica), Bailey Wheatley (Josh), Lindsey Gurr (Cole) and Ashley Gurr; great-grandsons, Tyson, Talon, Traxon, Cason, Deakon Wayne and Lucas; and great-granddaughters, Taya, Harper Kay, Rosie Lee, Kenzie and Molly.
He is also survived by his brother, Glen (Jane), their children and grandchildren, Shannon, Tony, Jimmy, Kyle, Daytona and Sawyer; his friend, Scott, with whom he traveled to many sporting events; and Ed, Luana and Audrey, his lunch dates.
A graveside service was held at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton on Aug. 19.
In memoriam, contributions can be made to the Wildlife Center of the North Coast, P.O. Box 1232, Astoria, OR., 97103.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries ordered from family members pending proper verification of the death.