Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Contact Elleda Wilson: 971-704-1718, ewilson@dailyastorian.com
Wayne Gilbert Mitts, 94, passed away peacefully at his home in Astoria on Feb. 5.
He was born at his grandparents’ farm near Molalla on Nov. 7, 1928. At a young age, he moved to Seaside with his mother, Helen Yeager, and then to Hammond, where Wayne’s stepfather, Mike Yeager, was a commercial clam buyer and a foreman rebuilding the South Jetty in the 1930s.
Wayne grew up at the beach, digging clams and delivering The Astoria Budget, “before the houses in Hammond had numbers, or even street names!”
He watched the troop trains bringing soldiers to Fort Stevens during World War II, and salvaged blocks of butter from the beach after the wreck of the Vazlav Vorovsky in 1941. After the war, Wayne worked for the U.S. Army, decommissioning mines at Hammond.
He attended Astoria High School, and graduated with the class of 1947. Wayne attended trade school in Portland, before returning to Clatsop County and beginning a career in the sawmills in Bradwood and Westport and working maintenance at Bumble Bee Seafoods and the Red Lion Inn in Astoria.
Wayne married Alice M. Peterson in 1953, and they lived on Sixth Street in Astoria until Alice’s death in 2000.
Besides work, Wayne was an avid flower gardener, and looked forward all year to setting up his elaborate homemade Christmas tree on his roof.
Besides his wife and parents, Wayne was preceded in death by a half-sister Lorraine (Yeager) (Goe) Clark, of Aurora; and a cousin, (Gladys) Rosalie Nygren, of Hammond.
He is survived by his nephews, Virgil Leonard Goe, of Depoe Bay, and Kevin Allen Goe, of Las Vegas; nieces, Debbie Lee (Goe) Meyers and Vir-Laine Ferrari, of West Linn; a cousin, Buddy Yeager, of Seaside; and numerous great- and great-great- nieces and nephews representing an extended family of Yeagers and Petersons in both Portland and Seattle.
Although Wayne outlived almost all of his old friends, he will be remembered by his family and Sixth Street neighbors as a genuine Astoria character.
Wayne’s family would like to thank Lower Columbia Hospice for their excellent care of Wayne, and for their help to his family.
A service will be held at Ocean View Cemetery, 575 S.W. 18th St. in Warrenton, at 1 p.m. on March 11.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.