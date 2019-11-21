Warrenton
Nov. 25, 1932 — Nov. 9, 2019
Wendy Mae Walters Page passed away peacefully on Nov. 9, 2019. She was born on Nov. 25, 1932, in Oakwood, Texas, to Mae and Joe Walters.
She lived in Oakwood, Texas City and was a longtime resident of Freeport, Texas. She married her love, Bill Page, in 1974, when they moved to the Pacific Northwest, making their home in Warrenton, Oregon.
Wendy loved her family and friends fiercely, and her cooking was legendary. She often spoiled those around her with her Southern cooking skills. Whether it be Thanksgiving turkey and dressing, fried shrimp, eggs Benedict or shrimp omelets (to name a few), she loved cooking, and everyone looked forward to it.
Wendy lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother, homemaker and accountant for the family shrimp business. For many years Wendy was an excellent seamstress, and worked tirelessly sewing and assembling costumes for Little Ballet Theatre in Astoria, Oregon.
She was also known for her legendary flower garden. She loved all flowers, particularly roses, rhododendrons, tulips and daisies. Wendy's flowers were classic, colorful and fragrant, which is symbolic of the life she led.
Wendy is proceeded in death by her parents, Mae and Joe Walters; her sister, Jewel Light; and daughter, Linda Hayman.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bill Page; brother Billy Walters and his wife, Judy; sister Betty Gizzard; brother Jimmy Walters and his wife, Sherrie; sister Margaret Murrell and her husband, Norris; son Henry Maresh and his wife, Linda; and daughter, Brenda Maresh; stepchildren Robin Page, Pam Nowlin and her husband, Paul, Eva-Lisa LaFerney and her husband, Paul; and adopted daughter Randi Page.
She is also survived by grandchildren Jason Hayman and his wife, Kathy, Lorie Brady and her husband, John, Michelle Ledbetter and her husband, Jason, and Melissa Carlson and her husband, Mike; stepgrandchildren Anthony Terrando, Lindsay Korn, Allison Houchen and her husband, Zach, Elizabeth Korn, Abigail LaFerney and William Lagerquist; great-grandchildren Charlie and Connor Hayman, Elizabeth, Sarah and Rebecca Brady, Caden and Jace Ledbetter, Ryan and Brooke Turner, Samantha and Hunter Carlson and Tucker Houchen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
All of whom loved her dearly, and will never forget her tenacity, Southern charm, grace and undying love and caring for them.
