Neah-Kah-Nie
Sept. 15, 1940 — March 23, 2022
Weston (Tony) MacLeod Johnson II was a good man, a kind, generous and thoughtful man, who cared deeply for his family and friends, his country and his community. He left us on March 23, 2022, at the age of 81.
Weston MacLeod Johnson II, known since childhood as Tony, was born in San Francisco on Sept. 15, 1940, to Weston MacLeod Johnson and Doris Corum Johnson. His father was a civil engineer in the U.S. Navy and his mother was a homemaker.
His early life followed the course of his father’s postings across the country, and he attended schools in San Francisco, Lake Oswego, Seattle, San Diego, Honolulu (Punahou) and Charleston, South Carolina. He graduated from high school in Long Beach, California, and then from the University of Oregon in 1963.
Certainly it was his father’s influence that steered Tony into his own 30-year history with the Navy, first through two tours aboard the USS Rowan (DD-782) in Vietnam, and then through 26 years of reserve service, with two command tours, including one aboard the USS Rogers (DD-876), based in Portland. He retired as a captain in 1994. He carried the discipline and the commitment of those days throughout his life.
Tony knew that there was a right way to treat people, and it centered on kindness, respect, generosity and in always trying to do the right thing. Definitely it was that belief, as well as his paternal grandparents’ missionary hearts, that led him into volunteer work throughout his professional life.
During his 33-year career with U.S. Bank, he found his service during the day as a lender and advisor to small businesses. Outside the office, he focused on his family and his volunteer work. Especially close to his heart was Outside In, an organization in Portland that helps homeless youth find a path toward health and independence. He served for more than 20 years as a mentor and board member.
Tony kept a steady bearing on what was right, and what was wrong. He did the right thing in 1988, when he helped an off-duty police officer to detain an assailant on a Portland light rail train.
He did the right thing in 1961, when he drove straight to the Eugene police station in a truck that he had “borrowed” from a remote logging road when he was the subject of a University of Oregon fraternity prank.
And, he did the right thing for many summers when he signed summer camp medical forms as “Dr. Johnson” for more than a few forgetful parents (and upset children).
He definitely did the right thing in 1963, when he proposed to Sarah E. Avery, the woman he had fallen for at the University of Oregon. They were married a year later in San Diego, and began their 57-year journey together.
Tony and Sarah raised their two sons, Chris and Michael, in Lake Oswego, and then later relocated to southwest Portland for another two decades. During these years, they renovated the family home at Neah-Kah-Nie Beach, which became their year-round home in 2016.
They loved the winter storms, the long summers and the friendships that flourish among those who share a commitment to and a respect for life in a rural community. Tony involved himself in the nearby village of Manzanita, where he appropriately found a niche with the North Tillamook County Library Friends organization.
He served as treasurer of the board more than once, spare hand for the annual book sale, advisor on flag protocol and all-around helper and listener.
Tony cherished the people and landscape of the North Coast, and especially his home at Neah-Kah-Nie Beach. He loved filling it with the work of Northwest artists, good food and warm conversation. There was nothing better than sitting at the table during a long meal with family and friends, watching the sun near the horizon.
He is survived by his wife Sarah; sons, Chris, of Medford, and Michael, of Portland; and his beloved Scottish terrier, “Willy.”
The family suggests that his friends remember him with a few glasses of wine, and perhaps a donation to the North Coast Land Conservancy or the Lower Nehalem Community Trust; two organizations dedicated to preserving the region that he loved so much.
A service is planned for May 21 at 1 p.m. at St. Catherine Episcopal Church in Nehalem.