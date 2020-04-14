Warrenton
May 17, 1934 — April 10, 2020
William “Bill” C. Coffey, of Warrenton, Oregon, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. He died at his home. His final days were spent surrounded by loved ones.
Bill was born in Astoria, Oregon, on May 17, 1934, to Tillman Taylor “Bill” Coffey and Gladys Amanda Mooers.
He married Darlene “Dolly” D. Nyberg, also of Astoria, on Jan. 20, 1962. They lived and raised their family in the area.
Bill was an Alaskan fisherman from the age of 16 with his father and brothers. He spent years in construction, and in 1975 he began his own home building business, and retired in 2004.
He was involved in ministry for many years at both Lewis and Clark Bible Church and Warrenton First Baptist Church.
He enjoyed reading, traveling, camping, fishing and playing cards.
Bill was a man who cared about all people, but had a special love for children, welcoming them into his heart and his home. He was affectionately known as “PooBah” to his grandchildren, and “PeeBow” to his great-grandchildren. He was Uncle Bill to numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dolly; his children and their spouses, Jeri (Gordon) Johnson, Jack (Kathy) Coffey, both of Astoria, and Cheralyn (JR) Hageman of Roundup, Montana. His grandchildren are Jared, Jesse and Jacob Helligso, Jenae and Bella Poe, Tim Johnson and Tera Jackson, Samuel and Hannah Coffey, Jeremiah Scott and Taylor Hageman. He was preceded in death in 2016 by a grandson, Justin LaMarche.
His great-grandchildren include Tanner, Kendall and Emma Jackson, Cody and Ryder Johnson, JJ Helligso, Steven and Justin Jr. LaMarche and Columbia and Playa Scott. He is also survived by his brother, David Coffey, a lifetime Astoria resident and longshoreman. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings.
He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and many people he touched with his caring way, his infectious laugh and wonderful sense of humor.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 20, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary. A private graveside service for immediate family will follow at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please sign our online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.