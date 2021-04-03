Astoria
March 5, 1928 — March 29, 2021
William “Bill” Edward Tetlow passed away peacefully on March 29, 2021. Bill was born in Astoria on March 5, 1928, and lived there the majority of his life.
He graduated from Astoria High School in 1946, was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1948, and served two years in Germany. After his honorable discharge, Bill returned to Astoria, where he became a longtime member of the American Legion.
He married Marlene Ann Harris on May 2, 1954. They lived in Eugene while Bill attended the University of Oregon. He always remained a loyal Oregon Ducks fan, and loved rooting for his alma mater.
After graduation he and his family returned to Astoria, where he went to work for Bumble Bee Seafoods as an accountant. In 1982, he was transferred to Seattle, where he worked for Pan Alaska and later Wards Cove Packing Co.
While working for Wards Cove, he spent three to four months every year working in Alaska. He was often accompanied by Marlene, John, his youngest son, and “Jenny,” the family dog. He retired in 1993 after being diagnosed with stage 4 renal cell carcinoma.
After his retirement, he enjoyed many cruises and vacations with his family. A favorite vacation spot was Yachats, where he celebrated his 90th birthday with his wife, all five children and several grandchildren.
Bill and Marlene returned to Astoria in 2006.
Bill had many passions — family, the beach, gardening and red wine. When the children were young, they spent family vacations at “the cabin” near Yachats. They were also members of the Angora Hiking Club and enjoyed many adventures in the area. As the children got older, and had their own children, they often went on vacations together.
Bill loved working in the yard and his beautiful flower beds showed his love of gardening. Hopefully, Bill is enjoying a glass of red wine with his son, John, who passed away in March 2020.
In Bill’s later years, he suffered from Alzheimer’s disease. His loving wife of 66 years was his caregiver.
Bill is survived by his wife, Marlene; children, Jody Wright, Carrie Goosen (Duane), Sally Tetlow and Tom Tetlow (Lori). His youngest son, John Tetlow (Insook), preceded him in death.
He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Joel Wright (Melinda), Bethany Wright, Matthew Goosen, Trevor Goosen, Cammy Tetlow, Claire Tetlow, Erin Tetlow and Emma Tetlow; and several nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his two older brothers, Robert Tetlow and Roger Tetlow.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Lewis and Clark Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance or Lewis and Clark Bible Church.