William (Bill) Randall Meyer died peacefully in Bend at the age of 95, after a long and interesting life.
Bill was born March 12, 1927, in Astoria, to William and Ina Mae Meyer. John G. Meyer is his only living sibling, and resides in Redmond, Washington.
Bill graduated from the University of Oregon in 1950, after graduating from Astoria High School in 1944, and serving in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946.
While working at the First National Bank in Portland, he met and married Carol M. LaForce in 1952. Carol died of cancer in 1957, leaving Bill to raise three young boys.
In 1963, he met and married Esther R. Van Horn, and created a blended family of six children. Esther died of cancer in 2012.
Over the next 11 years, Bill lived in McMinnville, Bend, Astoria and then came back to Bend. He was residing at Cascades of Bend Retirement Community when he passed away.
Bill never stopped being an Astorian, whether it be in work, community service or play. He worked as an office manager for Radio Service Co. (1954 to 1966), Ed Luoma, CPA (1966 to 1969) and Ocean Foods of Astoria Inc. (1969 to 1994).
He was a former chairman of the Astoria Jaycees, chairman for a Heart Association fund drive and a member of his beloved Astoria Clowns.
Bill belonged to Clatsop Post 12 American Legion, the Astoria Elks Lodge, Junior Chamber International Senate, the Clatsop County Historical Society, the Columbia River Maritime Museum, the University of Oregon Alumni Association and Astoria Christian Church.
Bill simply loved Astoria. He faithfully read The Astorian every day, and always was up to date on Astoria events.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol; wife, Esther; son, Michael L. Meyer; and his only sister, Mary Lou Collier.
In addition to his brother, John, Bill is survived by his five children, Craig Meyer (Ann), of Santa Fe, New Mexico; Steve Meyer (Sue), of Redmond; Robert Meyer, of Corvallis; Lisa Schlecht (LeRoy), of Sunriver; and Kathy Medlin (Ray), of Goodyear, Arizona; one niece, Brandy Andersson; two nephews, Larry and Robert Collier; as well as 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A memorial and interment service will be held in Astoria later in the spring. The date and time will be announced via The Astorian and on Facebook.
