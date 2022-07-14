In loving memory of William Carl (Bill) Backer, 74, of Seaside, who passed away on June 23, 2022, in a residential facility in Warrenton.
Bill was born in Mount Vernon, Washington, on July 11, 1947. He grew up in Bothell, Washington, and he graduated from Bothell High School in 1966.
He moved to Seaside in 1976.
Bill married Lynda Moffitt Meyer in 1992 in Gearhart.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Raymond Backer and Betty Jane Drake; and his brother, Gordon Backer.
He worked for Tidewater Barge Lines from 1976 until retirement in 2005.
He was in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1968 and served in the Vietnam War.
Bill’s greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren, and he loved traveling to Mexico with his wife, Lynda.
Bill is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lynda; daughter, Kerrie Bonner, of West Linn, and grandchildren, Will Bonner and Alisa Bonner; daughter, Korrie Hebert, of Seaside, and grandchildren, Leah Hebert, Riley Hebert and Jack Hanson; daughter, Kelly Wright, and her husband, Darren Wright, of Seaside, and grandchildren, Justin Dunn and Brenden Wright; stepson, Christopher Meyer, of Seaside, and grandchildren, Trenten Meyer, Dylan Meyer and Emma Meyer; stepdaughter, Jody Weaver, and her husband, Andy Weaver, and grandchildren, Gracie and Ruger Weaver; sister-in-law, Darlene Chisholm, of Gearhart; and numerous nieces and nephews and special friends.
Burial is at 1 p.m. Friday at Fort Stevens National Cemetery, 1198 Russell Drive in Hammond.
A celebration of life is from 2 to 4 p.m. July 23 at the Seaside Golf Course, 451 Avenue U in Seaside.
Charitable contributions can be made to any Parkinson’s disease research organization.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.