Astoria
Feb. 12, 1945 — April 6, 2020
William Charles Colwill died on April 6, 2020, at home. He was 75. He was born on Feb. 12, 1945, in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
He leaves behind his wife, Katie Murray; his sister, Judy Cornelius; a niece, Richelle Colwill; many Murray in-laws and nieces and nephews; his closest friends, Tom Morris, Alice Bear and Dylan Morris and Jerry Knorr, Laurie Cross and Sam Cross-Knorr.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth Colwill (nee Sauer) and William Colwill; and his brother, Richard Colwill.
Bill was raised in Enumclaw, Washington. He attended Clark College in Vancouver, Washington. He lived in Seattle for many years, where Katie and he met in 1986. They married in 1990.
He worked in construction for many years. He and Katie moved to Astoria, Oregon, in 1994 and opened Purple Cow Toys in 1995. They ran it together until the end of his life.
Besides being a toy and jigsaw puzzle expert, Bill was a big basketball fan, music fan and audio buff. He enjoyed river walks as much as his health allowed. He was somewhat of an introvert, except for at his “stage” at Purple Cow Toys, where he was most comfortable.
At his request, there will be no memorial service.
