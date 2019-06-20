Bend
May 25, 1956 — May 4, 2019
William “Bill” Charles Thomas, 62, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, Oregon.
He leaves his wife of 45 years, Becky Thomas; daughter, Allea Thomas-Putnam and her spouse, Kevin Putnam; son, Derek Thomas and his companion, Melissa Blackburn; sisters, Rosie Nice and Lorraine Winters; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Bill was born and raised in Astoria, Oregon. He was the son of Frederick and Elfriede Thomas. He graduated from Astoria High School in 1974. He lived in Astoria for 56 years before moving to Bend, Oregon.
Bill worked for Van Dusen Beverages for 30 years, and retired in 2005. He then worked part time for Reed & Hertig in Warrenton, Oregon, from 2005 to 2012.
Bill enjoyed playing golf, and was a member of the Astoria Golf & Country Club. He was an avid sports fan. He coached many of his children’s sports teams throughout their youth. While living in Astoria, Bill also served on the Astoria Planning Commission.
Upon moving to Bend, Bill worked part time for the St. Charles Health System as a shuttle driver, and dedicated many hours of his time volunteering in the intensive care unit and emergency department at St. Charles Medical Center in Redmond, Oregon. Bill was known by many at St. Charles, where he could be counted on for a ride through inclement weather, a good conversation and a kind smile.
Bill became a member of the Bend Elks Lodge No. 1371 upon his move to Bend, where he enjoyed playing in monthly poker tournaments.
A celebration of life will be held July 13, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Warrenton Community Center.
Donations on Bill’s behalf can be made to the American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.