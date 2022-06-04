William “Crow Man” Ritter was born in Astoria on March 27, 1945, and died in Astoria on May 18, 2022.
He grew up at the Big Creek fish Hatchery near Knappa, where his father was the hatchery superintendent.
Will attended college at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology in Socorro, New Mexico, and eventually graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in geology.
His obsession with the outdoors led to a career working on commercial fishing vessels out of Astoria. Whether catching king crab or halibut, this is a hazardous occupation, and he was finally sidelined with a burst appendix while at sea.
In retirement, Will devoted much of his time to his shell collection, and became a true expert on northeast Pacific mollusks. He was generous with other collectors and dealers around the world, trading not only shells, but knowledge and mentorship. He collected and meticulously catalogued tens of thousands of seashells from all over the world.
He fished countless miles of ocean from here to Alaska. He never met a dog he didn’t love, and always had a pocket full of treats. He wouldn’t pass up a chance to tell a questionable joke. He loved odd foods. He held tightly to 37 years of sobriety, and he loved Astoria with everything in him.
Will passed surrounded by a loyal and committed team of caretakers and friends. He is survived by his sister, Jean, and her husband, Quentin; nephew, Michael, and niece, Celia; as well as lifelong friends Amber, Gene, Lynn and Denise; his “girls” Audrey and Kirista; and “his” dogs, “Snax” and “Patchouli.”
There will be a celebration of life on June 26 at 2 p.m. at Cambium Gallery, 1030 Duane St. in Astoria. All are welcome. Bring your best stories and worst jokes.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.