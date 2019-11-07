Seaside

July 15, 1952 — Sept. 21, 2019

William D. McIntyre, who was a resident of Seaside, passed away on Sept. 21, 2019, in a hospital in Portland, Oregon.

Born on July 15, 1952, to Ruth and Will McIntyre of Gig Harbor, Washington, Bill grew up loving the outdoors, and that is why he moved to Seaside over 30 years ago, to enjoy a surfer lifestyle, and work outdoors in construction.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Richard.

He leaves behind his brother, Doug, and a niece, Caitlin, and nephew, Jason, and many cousins.

A celebration of his life will take place at the American Legion in Seaside on Nov. 9 from noon to 3 p.m.

He was fondly known as “Billy Mac,” and a local surfing legend. Surf’s up, Billy!

