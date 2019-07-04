Tillamook
Dec. 11, 1945 — June 24, 2019
William Joseph Bridgeman passed away in peace on June 24, 2019, at the age of 73. He was the loving father of four sons and four daughters, along with having 15 grandchildren.
”Bill” had a great love for the outdoors, and excelled with his local bowling league. He had a great sense of humor that was contagious to all who knew him, and always wanted the best for his children. He is remembered by many, and thought of often.
A small, private celebration of life will be held for family.
