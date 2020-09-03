Vancouver, Washington
Aug. 6, 1935 — Aug. 24, 2020
William “Will” or “Bill” Lawrence Heilmann, 85, passed away Aug. 24, 2020, in Vancouver, Washington, where he had resided for the last four years.
Will was born Aug. 6, 1935, in Corvallis, Oregon, to Harry “Pappy” and Martha (Ness) Heilmann. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Henry Sjur “Sonny,” and sister, Clare Anne Hahn.
He is survived by his brothers, Harry Jr. “Bud,” Henry Ness “Hank,” and sister, Mary Margaret “Dolly” Ortez; and several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to his nephew, Gary Heilmann Sr., who was his rock, friend in Christ and caregiver these last few years.
Will was raised in Knappa, and graduated from Knappa High School in 1955. He spent the next four years in the U.S, Navy, and earned the rank of aviation electronics technician (navigation) petty officer 3rd class, spending the majority of his time as a navigator in an A3D on the USS Ranger, from which he flew 78 missions. He then joined the reserves for four more years.
He worked at the Astoria Plywood Mill while going to Clatsop Community College and Portland State University, where he earned a letter in football and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics.
Will started his career with Bechtel Corp. in San Francisco as a data analyst. He lived in Tiburon, California, on the bay, which started his love of sailing. He moved to Seattle, first working for Boeing, then taking a job with the city of Seattle as a database administrator, from which he retired.
He acquired his first sailboat, a 30-footer named Wild Turkey in 1975, and his second was a 36-footer named Merak in 1977. He spent many days in Puget Sound and the San Juan Islands enjoying the beautiful sights and sounds of God’s creation.
Will was an active member of Mannahouse Christian Church at the Vancouver/Mill Plain, Washington, location. He cherished his relationships with members of his church.
While living and working in Seattle, when not on his sailboat, he loved to spend weekends with his Aunt Thelma and Uncle Chet Solie in Everett, Washington, as well as time spent with Knappa schoolmates Sandy and Helvi Ridge in Bremerton, Washington.
He loved the outdoors, and one of his favorite things to do was watch the sunset on top of Wickiup Mountain above the lake. He also enjoyed spectator sports, including NASCAR and the Tour de France.
Private interment will be held at a later date at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Corvallis, Oregon, alongside his brother Henry “Sonny” Heilmann.
A life well-lived thy good and faithful servant of the Lord.
