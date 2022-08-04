Astoria
July 22, 1949 — July 17, 2022
On the morning of July 17, William Morris Harper Jr., known to friends and family as Bill, left this world just as he had lived, in his own time and on his own terms, after a long battle with cancer. He was a soft-spoken man with a big presence.
Born July 22, 1949, in Venice, California, to Eleanor and William Morris Harper Sr., Bill was the youngest of three children, and adored by his older sisters, Judy and Cathy.
Growing up, Bill traveled the world with his family, and spent many summers and weekends at the family cabin in Yosemite, California. As a young man, he studied abroad and served in the U.S. Army. After the Army, he spent his years hiking and biking around the U.S.
Bill was always passionate about biking, backpacking, nature and music. He was self-taught on many instruments, from the saxophone to the bagpipes, which he became well known for playing outside on sunny days. He shared his love of these hobbies with all he knew.
In 1978, Bill met Sally Kingsley while planting trees for reforestation in the Ochoco Mountains of central Oregon. They spent their first years together living on their property in Halfway. They married in 1980, and welcomed a son, William Morris Harper III, and daughter, Emily Karen Harper.
They moved to Astoria in the late 1980s, where Bill worked for the Oregon Department of Transportation, and they raised their family until Bill’s retirement.
In his later years, Bill was reunited with his eldest son, Paul Mueller; the reunion brought so much joy to all involved, and gave Bill more to love and adventures to be shared.
Bill was able to spend the last years of his life between Astoria and his family cabin in Yosemite, where his heart was most at home.
He never let his diagnosis stop him from living life to its fullest. He enjoyed his time with family and his beloved pup, “Chief,” until the very end. His final days were spent surrounded by family and love.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sally Harper, of Astoria; sisters, Judy and Cathy, of California; children, Paul and Danquin Mueller, of California, and William Harper III and Ashley O’Bryant, and Emily Harper and John Gentner, all of Astoria; grandchildren, Payton, Amelia and William IV “Liam” Harper, of Astoria, and Shelton and Maxwell Mueller, of California, and surrogate grandchildren, Merrick and Bristol Jump, of Astoria.
We would like to thank Lower Columbia Hospice for their compassionate care; you were a great comfort to Bill and his family during his final weeks.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Pier 39 event room in Astoria.
Hughes-Ransom Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.