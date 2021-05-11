Cannon Beach
1933 — 2021
William “Rad” Hatch, 87, passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2021. He was surrounded by close friends and his loving wife of 43 years.
Rad was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his large and loving family in Utah and the western states.
Rad was raised in Los Angeles by his mother, grandmother and aunt. He graduated from Las Vegas High School, and later served four years in the U.S. Navy.
While working as a grip for Universal Studios in Hollywood, Rad met and married Carol, the love of his life. They moved to Reno, Nevada, and lived there for many years.
After visiting friends in Cannon Beach, the happy couple decided to reside there permanently. They opened a home décor store, Cannon Beach West, which they owned and operated for 12 years, until retirement.
Rad and Carol loved traveling together, and spent the winter months with good friends in Palm Springs, California.
Rad appreciated a variety of music, art, abstract painting, reading and good entertainment. He enjoyed lively conversations, good meals and a Manhattan, surrounded by great friends.
He touched the lives of all who knew him with his positive attitude, relevant conversations, his dapper style and his benevolent smile. Rad was a devoted and loving husband to his sweetheart. His legacy of love and friendship is a comfort to both friends and family who miss him dearly.
Memorial donations may be made on Rad’s behalf to the American Cancer Society. A celebration of his wonderful life will be held at a place and time to be determined.
