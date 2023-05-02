Seattle
Nov. 14, 1956 — April 15, 2023
William Richard Orr passed away on April 15.
Bill was born on Nov. 14, 1956, to Grant and Susan Orr. He grew up outside of Astoria on the Walluski River. With his small skiff, outboard motor and his dog, he explored the estuaries and visited friends miles away. He commercially gillnetted with his dad, and this may have helped pave the way for his lifetime involvement in the fishing industry.
Bill attended local schools, where he participated in many athletic teams. Bill was named an Oregon Scholar when he graduated from Astoria High School in 1974. He attended the University of Oregon, where he earned memberships into multiple scholastic honor societies, and was a member of Chi Psi fraternity.
After graduation, he worked for Pan Alaska Fisheries in Seattle and Dutch Harbor, Alaska, during the king crab gold rush years. Bill returned to the University of Oregon where he earned a degree in law in 1985.
He moved to Washington, D.C., where he worked within the Department of Commerce for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and was involved in implementing the Coastal Zone Management Act.
Bill returned to the Northwest and settled in Seattle, where he became involved in the many different elements of the fishing world. His early work with the At-Sea Processors Association helped develop and implement legislative strategies for the emerging American trawl fleet.
Later in his career, he was the president of the Groundfish Forum, where he was a longtime advocate for research and developing tools, such as excluders, to give fishermen a better chance at success. The groundfish fleet represented vessels that sustainably caught a variety of species that produce hundred of millions of meals for consumers across the globe.
While a practicing attorney in Astoria, he represented vessel owners, transferred limited entry permits and advised on maritime-related issues. Bill also directed or advised many different fishing vessel management companies. In addition, he was a longtime owner of floating salmon processing vessels that went to where the fish were caught and immediately prepared for market.
While sitting on the beach in Hawaii recovering from cancer treatments, he was offered a position at E & E Foods. Sadly, his disease progressed, and he was unable to continue his career.
Bill was very involved with SeaShare, a nonprofit organization that engages the seafood industry in a collective effort to improve the nutrition available for people served by food banks.
He helped feed the world! Most recently, Bill was passionate about setting up an educational fund to encourage and facilitate academic achievement for the University of Oregon Chi Psis. Tracking Astoria history and his family genealogy, which went back to Charlemagne, were also of interest to Bill.
Bill was an avid baseball fan, and he enjoyed sharing this interest as a youth baseball coach in the Magnolia area of Seattle. Mariners fans were probably aware of Bill. He had season tickets for over 30 years, and was quite vocal in his opinions of balls and strikes.
Bill found joy in gathering and arranging his friends for the many athletic events he attended at the University of Oregon. Section 13 at Autzen Stadium always had a large contingent of Orr friends cheering the Ducks on to another victory.
Bill is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Sara; and sons, Wilson and Ryan. His mother, Susan Orr; sister, Linda Orr; and brother-in-law, Stephen Fulton; all living in Astoria, also survive. His extended family, including Aunt Jerry Bartoldus; Aunt Annette Dahlmeier; and Uncle Don Orr and his wife, Alice; will all miss Bill.
Celebrations of Bill’s life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on May 27 at Pacifick Distillers, 55 Fourth St., in Astoria; and from 1 to 4 p.m. on June 4, at Duke’s Seafood, Lake Union, in Seattle.
Memorial contributions can be made to SeaShare via their webpage, seashare.org.
The arrangements were handled by Butterworth Funeral Home in Seattle.