William Rodney (Bill) Whitten Sr. passed away on Oct. 12, 2021, at his home at Clatsop Retirement Village, with his wife and children by his side.
He was born April 16, 1935, to William E. and Thelma Whitten, in Astoria. His family lived in the small fishing community of Altoona, Washington. He graduated from Astoria High School.
Bill met his wife of 63 years, Patricia (Pat) Shaw, in Astoria. They married May 29, 1958, and they remained there, living their lives in Astoria.
Bill is survived by his wife, Pat; children, Tami Temple, Kerri (Dean) Hoagland and William (Bill) (Cindy) Whitten Jr.; grandchildren, Jacqueline Whitten, Kera Hoagland, Taylor Temple and Austin (Tiara) Temple; great-grandchildren, Bethany and Oliver Temple; a brother and sister-in-law, Mike (Linda) Shaw; and nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends.
They all have fond memories of camping trips, hunting and fishing with Bill and Pat.
Bill was a hard-working man who provided well for his family. He taught his children to have a strong work ethic. He was a commercial fisherman both on the Oregon Coast and in the summers he fished in Alaska. Bill retired in 2007.
He was also a commercial skin diver. He dove for the fishermen, clearing the fishing grounds of snags that could tear their nets or damage their boats. He also dove for the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office, doing search and recovery.
Bill loved the fall, as it is hunting season! He hunted locally with a group of friends and family. He and Pat often traveled to Eastern Oregon with friends to hunt. He passed his love of hunting on to his son and grandchildren.
He and Pat had many RVs over the years. They traveled and spent a lot of summers at the Jewell property, making memories with family and friends.
Bill was a longtime member of the Astoria Moose Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Romaine Jensen and Charlotte Nelson.
Bill’s family is thankful for the caregivers, Clatsop Retirement Village and Lower Columbia Hospice for taking care of him until the end.
Bill did not wish to have a service. The family will have a private burial.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lower Columbia Hospice.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.