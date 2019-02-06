Portland

Jan. 2, 1919 — Jan. 22, 2019

Winifred "Wini" Doran was born in Brookfield, Washington, on Jan. 2, 1919. She lived in Astoria, Oregon, and graduated from Astoria High School.

On Nov. 2, 1940, she married Donald Doran, who died on May 24, 2006.

She worked for the Port of Astoria for 17 years. Wini enjoyed cooking, entertaining and playing bridge. Wini and Don lived in San Diego and Long Beach, California, for many years, as well as American Samoa and Puerto Rico, where her husband was employed by Van Camp Seafood Co. and Ralston Purina Co.

She was a member of St. John Fisher Catholic Church.

She is survived by her sister, Frances Crandall (George), and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.

