Yvonne Buckman, 71, of Astoria, passed peacefully in her sleep on June 24 in Portland.
Born Feb. 1, 1951, to Laurance and Barbara Nephew, she was the youngest of their four children. Yvonne spent the first year of her life in Longview, Washington, before moving to Astoria, where she lived until her passing.
She graduated from Astoria High School, and later worked as a waitress in Warrenton and Astoria restaurants until her retirement. She made a lot of lifelong friends in coworkers throughout the years.
She was very family oriented and spent her life taking care of her children and grandchildren. She was very much in love with her husband of 43 years, Randy. They stuck together through thick and thin. Their love was unconditional and strong.
She loved reading. She was never without a book, magazine or newspaper.
Along with going to the library, she enjoyed going to the movies and the Astoria Aquatic Center with her grandchildren, the loves of her life, Rogelio and Hana, whom she spent most of her free time with. Yvonne was the best nana, and never missed a chance to spend time with them; she attended every sporting game and practice, as well as school and community events. They were her world.
Yvonne is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Randy; her children, Eileen (Prissy) and Blake Buckman, Robert Williamson and Jay Williamson; grandchildren, Rogelio and Alejandra (Hana) Ruiz, and Ian, Ruby and Henry Williamson; and her sisters, Janyce Saxberg, Laurie Warner and Carolyn Buckman.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Warrenton Community Center. Food and drinks will be served. Feel free to bring your favorite dish. Everyone is welcome.
