Astoria
Aug. 30, 1936 — Sept. 18, 2020
Yvonne Joanne Larson was born in Astoria, Oregon, to Hannah Aurora (Smolander), a Finnish immigrant who came to the U.S. in 1913, and John Peter Enbusk, who was among the early settlers of Pendleton, Oregon, known as the Pendleton Finns.
Her father was a member of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 50, working in the flour elevators at the Port of Astoria. Her mother was a member of the Columbia River Packers Association, and worked in the canneries of Astoria.
Yvonne was the “tailgate” of the family. Her brother, Carl, was born in 1917, and her sister, Theda, was born in 1919. Carl tragically drowned in the Columbia River in 1927. Theda was 17 when Yvonne was born.
Yvonne spent her early years in Uniontown, and her father later built their home across from Tapiola Park, and contributed toward the building of the pool.
During her early teens, Yvonne traveled to the East Coast and lived with Theda, her husband, Jim Newhall, who enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and their sons, John and Jim II. She grew a strong bond with the Newhall family.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; and nephew, John Newhall. She is survived by John’s wife, Nancy, and son, Chris; and her nephew, Jim Newhall II, and his son, Jim Newhall III.
Yvonne graduated from Astoria High School in 1954. Soon after, she met Dale E. Larson, and they were married on June 5, 1955.
In 1961, they purchased a fixer-upper at the corner of Fourth Street and Grand Avenue. Located on a dead end, near a wooded area, Yvonne delighted in being the “block mom” for all who adventured there. Many renovations and décor changes were her passion throughout the years, and she hosted countless celebrations and gatherings there, which she meticulously planned.
Through the years their family grew. She is survived by her children and their families, Dave (Lancey) Larson, and their children, Katie (Jake), Jana (Shane) and Heidi, and grandchildren, Austin, Kiara, Alivia, Savana, Ava, Kayla and Colton; Dennis (Deon) Larson, and their children, Neil (Colleen) and Haley, and grandchildren, Ryan and Nora (expecting her November arrival); Robin (Doug Jensen), and their children, Tia (Alex), Dale, Courtney, and Madison, and grandchildren, Irelynn and Cleo; and Dean (Evie) Larson, and their children, Kurstin, Rachel and Wyat, and grandchildren, Carson, Kira, Cohen and Yuri.
In 1961, Yvonne became a dedicated and baptized member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses. She remained an active and devoted member until her disease made it impossible for her to continue attending their meetings and engage in the volunteer preaching work. She developed many close family bonds with fellow members throughout the years.
Yvonne loved to travel, and enjoyed many vacations with family and friends to several states, as well as Sweden, Canada and Mexico. Maui, Hawaii, was her favorite destination; they traveled there every November for decades.
Every year they would RV to California to visit family, amusement parks (when their children were with them), Mexico, Arizona and Nevada. Dale used to refer to her as the “Blacktop Queen.” Later, when dementia caused her anxiety, Dale would load her in the car and say, “let’s go, see, do.”
Yvonne loved to dance, and she passed her passion onto her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dale and Yvonne were members of the Hayshakers Square Dance Club at the Pacific Grange in Warrenton. At any gathering that included music, they were known to clear the dance floor, and were truly delightful to watch.
By 2007 her Alzheimer’s/dementia became apparent. Although this disease is heartbreaking, it was also very healing, as it brought her family together. Old transgressions and barriers to communication were dissolved, and the family gathered as often as possible.
Dale made sure to bring Yvonne to any and all events they were invited to. Many friends and family assisted with her care while Dale worked at his shake mill to enjoy some respite.
In 2015, she became one of the first residents of Clatsop Care Memory Community. She enjoyed her new expanded family of residents and caregivers. Yvonne became known for her great smile, blue eyes and the signature move of squeezing your hand tightly if you tried to let go.
On the evening of May 29, 2018, after visiting Yvonne and feeding her dinner, Dale passed away in a car accident on his way home. Soon after, as her children and grandchildren visited her, they came to know Yvonne’s memory community family, and considered them family also.
Her caregivers loved and cared for “mamas” as if she was their own; Yvonne was the “block mom” once again. The family was notified that the time was near, so Yvonne hosted her final party. Two at a time, the family visited her throughout the day.
Six days later, Sept. 18, 2020, Robin cradled Yvonne’s hand and said, “Mama, take Dad’s hand, he wants to dance with you again,” and she took her last breath.
There will be a memorial service for Yvonne, via a Zoom meeting on Sunday at 1 p.m. at bit.ly/YLarson; Meeting ID: 834 4635 3488; Passcode: 314877.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Greenwood Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome.
