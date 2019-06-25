Seaside
June 16, 1948 — June 11, 2019
Zachary Roy “Zac” Ramey was born June 16, 1948, in Wenatchee, Washington, to Ransom Ramey and Viola Sakrison Ramey. His folks owned a small farm in the hills above Manson, Washington.
The family moved from there to Goldendale, and then to Vancouver, Washington, as his father worked building dams. After his father’s death in 1961, he and his mother moved to Seaside, Oregon.
When Zac was invited to leave Clatsop County, they moved to Seattle to live with his brother, Tim. Zac graduated from high school, and from community college in auto mechanics, while in Seattle. Zac was involved in the Seattle music and drug scene in the 1960s, working at various jobs.
When he moved back to Seaside, he worked for Boise Cascade until he opened his own repair shop, Hamlet Hummers, operating it until his retirement. His next calling was teaching auto mechanic courses at Clatsop Community College.
Zac had a life-changing salvation experience in a small church in Snohomish, Washington. He commuted from Seaside to Snohomish weekly to go to church for months. Eventually he found a church in Hammond, Oregon, where he met his wife, Carolyn. Together they continued their walk of faith, and were active in their local church community.
Zac was independent and adventuresome, living life full throttle with humor and kindness. He had a great love for epic trips by boat, 4x4, motorcycle, quad and bicycle. It was on one of these escapades that he passed.
After helping to build his aluminum boat, the Viola Helen, Zac took it up the Inland Passage to Alaska and visited his cousin, Dan, and family. The off-road trip on his motorcycle from Canada to Mexico was also a highlight.
Zac will be missed by his beloved Carolyn, his nephews, Sean and Rance, his brother, Tim, relatives, friends and his fellow adventurers.
Zac enjoyed being somewhat outrageous and irreverent, but he knew he was a forgiven and dearly loved child of God. He loved to share his love for God with others.
God be with you, Zaccy, until we meet again.
His service will be at North Coast Family Fellowship on Saturday, June 29, at 1 p.m. We welcome your stories, your friendship and your laughter as we celebrate his unique life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.