Whether it's pickleball, badminton, volleyball, tennis or basketball, all of the open court sports options at Patriot Hall will have you dealing with some sort of net. All of the sports at the facility on the Astoria campus of Clatsop Community College are free and open to the public provided you are registered with Bandit Community Fitness. More information about times and how to register can be found on the Clatsop Community College website.
